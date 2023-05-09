Subheadline
Own Your Rail Transformation
Be the progress. Lay your tracks to a digital future
The demands on tomorrow’s rail transportation are increasing rapidly. The industry aims to reduce emissions, relieve road congestion, connect networks, reduce maintenance downtime, and improve security. To realize these ambitions, rail owners must fully embrace digital transformation. They need to have all the relevant data at their fingertips if they want to keep their assets running as efficiently as possible. Digital project delivery and cloud collaboration ensure the cohesive management of data, assets, and people. This leads to data-driven decisions that are perfectly placed, every time.
For all rail owners, ensuring the safety of their customers, workforce, and the public is a top priority. Digital project delivery helps minimize the risks at every project stage.
Closures and delays cost money and customer satisfaction. By keeping rail networks running efficiently, digitalization can reduce or avoid these negative impacts.
Rail owners are excellently positioned to be better stewards of the planet. Digital planning methods pave the way for resilient and sustainable infrastructure.
Digitalization is emerging as a key ally in the transformation of the rail industry. This summary explores how it can enhance collaborative project delivery while helping to maintain reliable services.
LINK ALLIANCE
To deliver New Zealand’s largest, most complicated transport project to date, the seven-company Link Alliance leveraged BIM technologies and established a new digital approach. Doing so slashed hours of design time, cut costs, and optimized processes to meet sustainability targets.
DB ENGINEERING & CONSULTING GMBH
The largest planning office working for Germany’s Deutsche Bahn transformed their planning, collaboration, and data processing with Autodesk BIM 360 and a new automation tool. As a result, DBE&C was able to show how signaling technology can create 3D models that align with the BIM method.
HDR
Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), the governing body of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), tasked engineering giant HDR with leading a team of design firms to conceptualize and build an APM train that connects 87 million people to and through LAX, the world’s third-busiest airport.
You’re ready to own the digital transformation of your existing and future business. As you plan your next steps, here are some more resources for you to take on board.
At Rail Summit 2022, key industry players came together to discuss the opportunities, challenges, and successes of digitalization for rail. These recordings of the event share exclusive insights into how to accelerate sustainable connections.
Going digital can help rail systems accelerate the shift to greener operations. Using real-world examples from Norway, Switzerland, and Japan, this article explores how rail owners can meet the demands of next-generation mobility systems.
