Go digital. Deliver projects faster.

Find out how you can reduce overall design time and deliver best-in-class rail infrastructure projects with Building Information Modeling (BIM).

Get on board with BIM

Rail projects and ESPs continue to face increased project complexity with large amounts of data to manage in conjunction with labor shortages, tight schedules, and budget constraints. To succeed, ESPs need to integrate digital workflows. 

 

Model-based BIM takes engineers like you further by simplifying the delivery of models and data across teams and project phases. This reduces the time it takes to design every element of a rail system, so you can experience better coordination, collaboration and ultimately reduce the overall design time.

 

See how your industry peers reduce design time with BIM

Courtesy of Grupo Typsa

TYPSA Group: Revolutionizing Spanish rail

TYPSA saved valuable design time by adopting BIM workflows throughout the Valencia Metro Line 10 project. Take a look at how digital modeling and 3D tools helped deliver accurate and reliable designs, quickly.

Courtesy of Los Angeles World Airports

HDR: Closing the gap at LAX Airport

HDR applied BIM workflows to connect teams and designs created on multiple platforms. See how it saved time by incorporating designs into a single model dynamically tied to the rail alignment.

Why BIM is the way forward

Reduce overall design time

Cut the time it takes to design every element of a rail system by automating designs and understanding constraints better.

Support collaboration

Combine all kinds of data into a single source of truth, so multiple stakeholders can work together more efficiently.

Deliver on budget

Spend hours where it counts and reduce design time to deliver projects on time and on budget with competitive fees.

Trains are the future of sustainable transport

Digital railway technologies help rail owners achieve sustainability goals. Find out how going digital can support rail systems and accelerate the shift to more consistent, sustainable networks.

On track to transform the rail industry

How to deliver best-in-class rail infrastructure

See how BIM helps multidisciplinary teams produce their best work, from better communication to quality, faster delivery.

 

A game-changer for delivering accurate designs

Integrating Geographic Information System (GIS) and BIM data puts your design into spatial context.

 

Autodesk Rail Summit 2022

Hear from your peers who met at the Rail Summit to collaborate on ways to improve efficiency in rail design.

 

