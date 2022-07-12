Go digital. Deliver projects faster.

How to buy
Rail projects and ESPs continue to face increased project complexity with large amounts of data to manage in conjunction with labor shortages, tight schedules, and budget constraints. To succeed, ESPs need to integrate digital workflows.
Model-based BIM takes engineers like you further by simplifying the delivery of models and data across teams and project phases. This reduces the time it takes to design every element of a rail system, so you can experience better coordination, collaboration and ultimately reduce the overall design time.
TYPSA saved valuable design time by adopting BIM workflows throughout the Valencia Metro Line 10 project. Take a look at how digital modeling and 3D tools helped deliver accurate and reliable designs, quickly.
HDR applied BIM workflows to connect teams and designs created on multiple platforms. See how it saved time by incorporating designs into a single model dynamically tied to the rail alignment.
Cut the time it takes to design every element of a rail system by automating designs and understanding constraints better.
Combine all kinds of data into a single source of truth, so multiple stakeholders can work together more efficiently.
Spend hours where it counts and reduce design time to deliver projects on time and on budget with competitive fees.
Digital railway technologies help rail owners achieve sustainability goals. Find out how going digital can support rail systems and accelerate the shift to more consistent, sustainable networks.
ONE-PAGER
See how BIM helps multidisciplinary teams produce their best work, from better communication to quality, faster delivery.
VIDEO
Integrating Geographic Information System (GIS) and BIM data puts your design into spatial context.
VIDEO
Hear from your peers who met at the Rail Summit to collaborate on ways to improve efficiency in rail design.