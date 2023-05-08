How to buy
Proactively manage your investment with access to automation tools, advanced data insights, and enhanced customer support.
Take advantage of directory sync to automate group and product assignments for seamless user management.
Gain valuable insights from detailed advanced reporting and automate analysis workflows with usage reporting APIs.
Learn key tips and best practices to get the most out of your technology and workflows with Premium coaching for admins and end-users.
Discover how the Premium plan builds on the benefits of the Standard plan to further maximize efficiency and security for your business.
“User management is far simpler. Now we can actually see exactly who’s using what, where, how long they’re using it for, and exactly how much it’s costing the business.”
– Darren Pickford, Service Delivery Manager, RPS Group
All product subscriptions include the Standard plan and are offered in local pricing for your region. Upgrading to a Premium plan is approximately an additional USD $200 SRP per eligible product subscription (US Site) per year.
All product subscriptions automatically include Standard features and services regardless of the number of subscriptions. A Premium plan is available if you have 10 or more subscriptions to Premium-eligible products.
See the list of eligible products here (US Site). We are actively working on making a Premium plan available for additional Autodesk products.
If you are on the Standard plan and want to upgrade to a Premium plan, you can do so at any time or during your subscription renewal.
A Premium plan is sold as a prepaid, annual plan. At the end of your 1-year term, you can choose to renew your Premium plan or downgrade back to a Standard plan and lose access to the benefits of a Premium plan.
Any product subscription you purchase online through your reseller or Autodesk representative will include the Standard plan. To upgrade to a Premium plan, work directly with your Autodesk reseller or representative or contact us below.