3ds Max and Maya
Bring your AAA-game
Keep pace with demand for high-quality games using powerful next-gen tools in 3ds Max and Maya.
Image courtesy of Samuel Metivier
Studios are under pressure to produce quality content, fast. Powerful next-gen tools can help you meet these demands efficiently and with greater collaboration–unlocking remarkable business growth. Accelerate the pipeline, shorten delivery time, and reduce costs with a modern toolset.
Image courtesy of Carlos Soares
The right set of tools is vital to keeping pipelines on track. Read this e-book to learn how:
Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
From rich wood surfaces to soft fabrics and lush greenery, 3ds Max offers a flexible toolset for easily modeling and texturing environments and props down to the finest details.
Image courtesy of Daniel Cormino
Whether you're creating realistic digi-doubles or lovable cartoon characters, Maya offers you a robust toolset for shaping, grooming, and bringing your characters from concept to reality.
Image courtesy of Carlos Soares
Bring your studio to new heights by staying ahead of industry trends and innovative technologies.
Empower artists to raise the bar of creativity to deliver the highest quality production values that keep clients returning.
Cement your studio's technical reputation so you can hire the best artists for the job.
cryptic studios
Star Trek Online uses modular modeling and unwrapping techniques in 3ds Max to create detailed, customizable spacecrafts that keep fans coming back.
Image courtesy of Cryptic Studios
Axis Studios
Seamless interoperability in Maya helped Axis Studios bring fans' beloved characters back to life for Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths.
Image courtesy of Axis Studios
Black Mesa
The extensive third-party plugin library in 3ds Max helped Black Mesa improve workflows and reimagine the iconic game Xen.
Image courtesy of Black Mesa
