How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report (Ireland) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Info360 Plant is a cloud-based operational analytics tool designed to help you improve water plant performance, compliance, and improvement planning. Switch seamlessly between data visualisation and analysis in easy-to-use dashboards to make better-informed decisions that reduce risk and enhance your level of service.
Generate one source of truth for all data sets to simplify user workflows and reduce complexity.
Increase operational efficiency with data-backed insights and boost plant performance.
Save time and effort by automating reporting for regulatory agencies and stakeholders.
To address global pressures and demands, utilities rely on a wide range of data sources to make important business decisions. And due to a lack of interoperability between applications and the overwhelmingly large quantity of information being collected, most of this data is barely glanced at—or worse, ignored altogether. Read our e-book 'Building a water data culture' to learn how utilities can use operational analytics to turn data into decisions.