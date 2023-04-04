How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report (Ireland) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
In 2020, the manufacturing industry embraced remote workflows in order to survive. Rather than seeing a huge drop in productivity and managerial oversite, cloud-enabled manufacturers started seeing significant benefits.
A new report from HBR Analytic Services found that manufacturers now see connected product development as an essential part of their daily operations.
Report increased data accessibility
Report increased business flexibility
Report increased efficiency