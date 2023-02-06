Subheadline
Sustainable drainage design
Design drainage systems that mimic the natural water cycle to create a safer, more sustainable future for all.
For the natural water cycle to thrive through the challenges of rapid urban development and extreme weather requires well-designed, sustainable, and resilient drainage systems. Learn how you can use technology to deliver green drainage designs.
Take the complexity out of drainage design with optimized workflows that allow you to reduce errors and rework, so you can ensure deadlines are met and budgets are in check.
Reduce overall design time by seamlessly integrating with CAD, BIM, and GIS platforms. Control project risks and keep everyone on the same page by presenting clear, understandable designs.
Leverage built-in auditing tools to ensure designs satisfy intended BIM workflows. Meet or exceed design requirements with custom reports and templates for local regulation.
Design with nature in mind using next generation tools. InfoDrainage is a full design and analysis solution that lets you:
The University of Oklahoma
A former graduate student set out to resolve Oklahoma City’s two greatest design challenges caused by stormwater runoff: excessive flooding and pollution.
Thank you for your interest.