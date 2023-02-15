WHITE PAPER
Solving challenges in the automotive supply chain
Unprecedented volatility, the transition to electrification, and what seems like endless disruption to the supply chain is forcing automotive suppliers to seek out new strategies for managing ambiguity and complexity.
This white paper produced by Ultima Media–a global research and news organization for the automotive industry–outlines the software solutions available for enhancing supply chain resilience, including:
“We achieve the best results through close collaboration between product development and production in order to incorporate the expertise of all departments during the vehicle development.”
–Erwin Fandl, Vice-President Manufacturing, Magna Steyr
Download the white paper to learn how industry leaders are utilizing these solutions to break down silos, increase flexibility, and accelerate time to market.