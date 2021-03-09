SMARTER AEC COLLABORATION STARTS NOW

wp-form-before: Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt.
wp-form-before: Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt.
Thank you for your registration to the webinar, please follow the link below to watch the video.
In this webinar, we share exciting new developments and offerings that will fundamentally change how you manage and deliver your AEC projects. These are not your everyday office tools! Get anytime, anywhere co-authoring, use project data to make informed decisions, and connect teams, workflows, and insights on the Autodesk Construction Cloud – our unified platform. Skip the emails, speed up timelines, and reduce RFIs all while delivering better, more constructible designs.
Speakers Brey Tucker, Aaron Vorwerk, and Wes Newman will introduce you to:
Watch the webinar and discover how these new offerings can enable your digital transformation journey.
Brey Tucker
Sr. Industry Manager, Project Delivery, Autodesk
Aaron Vorwerk
Sr. Technical Marketing Manager, Buildings, Autodesk
Wes Newman
Sr. Technical Marketing Manager, Infrastructure, Autodesk