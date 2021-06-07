The collection now includes Autodesk Docs, a common data environment which helps you:
Collaborate more effectively and produce higher quality deliverables with new features including:
Call +44 203 318 4259 or simply fill in the form, and one of our product sales experts will contact you shortly.
Thank you, an Autodesk sales expert will contact you shortly.
Explore additional enhancements to the AEC Collection to help you make better design decisions and work more effectively.
Capture your ideas with BIM-based 3D sketching workflows. FormIt Pro 2022 is more connected and capable than ever with tighter integrations with Revit, Dynamo, and Autodesk Docs.
Become even more productive in AutoCAD with time-saving automations, seamless connections between platforms and storage providers like Docs, and the ability to work from anywhere.
Design more energy-efficient buildings with Insight which offers advanced simulation engines and building performance analysis data integrated in Revit.
Create high-quality visualizations of your architectural designs with powerful modeling and rendering tools. 3ds Max 2022 takes speed, security and ease-of-use one step further.