In this 60-minute webinar we would like to show you how some of our clients successfully have developed their tools, processes and collaboration using solutions from newly aquired Spacemaker to the Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro solutions (formerly BIM 360 Design).

The Agenda of the webinar will cover:

Case #1: FMV Vest - insights in our design process when using Spacemaker

Speaker: Mikkel Haavaldsen, Architect, Hille Melbye arkitekter



2,000 new homes, culture and experience center, hotel, offices, cafés and restaurants - a new district takes shape in the former Fredrikstad Mekaniske Verksted (FMV). Selvaag Bolig and Jotne Eiendom are behind the development of FMV Vest, which has previously been Scandinavia's largest shipyard with the largest dry dock of the Nordic countries, and which is now the city's most important area of transformation.

A number of architectural firms are involved in various sites, each with its own set of qualities and challenges. Spacemaker has been used in the early stage as a tool during concept development and optimization of both buildings and the spaces between them, and in addition as a communication and collaboration tool between architects and with the client. The presentation provides an insight into our method when using Spacemaker in the design process on the largest and most central plot in the development area.

Case #2: Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro – a home for Noida International Airport

Speaker: Kristine Slotina, Acting BIM Director, Nordic Office of Architecture



As the world struggles through a pandemic COVID-19, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) in summer 2020 selects an international team to design Noida International Airport (NIA) in Delhi. The Delhi National Capital Region aims to reach 200 million passengers by the year 2060. The architectural team consisting of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP is representing offices across the Globe - Norway, UK, US, India. The only way to work together even without the pandemic would be to use the most advanced cloud services out there - Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, formerly known as BIM 360. As the team proceeds with the architectural design from their home offices, this presentation introduces the reasons why Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro platform became the home for the Noida International Airport and showcases the collaboration processes and ways to work together to create architecture using the resources around the world.

