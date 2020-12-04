Autodesk 3ds Max 2012 MAXScript Help
View online | Download HTML | Download CHM
Autodesk 3ds Max 2012 Developer Help
View online | Download HTML | Download CHM
This page offers access to the latest documentation for the 2012 releases of the Autodesk Media & Entertainment SDKs. Use the links below to view the documentation in your browser, or to download the documentation to your local computer for viewing off-line.
Also included are links to Developer Center pages, where you can find a wealth of additional resources provided for developers by the Autodesk Developer Network (ADN), including presentations, samples, and whitepapers.
Autodesk MotionBuilder 2012 Developer Help
View online | Download HTML | Download CHM
Autodesk Softimage 2012 Developer Help
View online | Download HTML
オンラインで表示 | ダウンロード HTML
