DEVELOPER NETWORK

Autodesk FBX Software Developer Kit

The Autodesk® FBX® SDK is a free, easy-to-use, C++ software development platform and API toolkit that allows application and content vendors to transfer existing content into the FBX format with minimal effort.

2014 hero image for FBX, horizontal. Rendering of an abstract composition designed and rendered in Autodesk(R) 3ds Max(R) software.

Autodesk FBX

What's new in FBX SDK 2020.3.2

About FBX SDK 2020.3

About FBX SDK Extensions 2020.3

FBX Software Development Kit

The Autodesk® FBX® SDK is a free, easy-to-use, C++ software development platform and API toolkit that allows application and content vendors to transfer existing content into the FBX format with minimal effort.

Windows

Windows Store and Windows Universal App Platform

Mac

iOS

Linux

FBX Python SDK

Windows

Mac

Linux

FBX Python Bindings

Windows

Mac

Linux

FBX Extensions Software Development Kit

Windows

Mac

Linux

FBX PDB

Windows

For further development support, consult the FBX SDK 2020 Documentation, or find out about joining the Autodesk Developer Network (ADN).

Previous Versions

Resources

ACCESS AUTODESK SOFTWARE FOR FREE

Trial versions are available for most Autodesk products. Download your free 30-days trial version today. You can obtain Autodesk desktop software for development use on an on-going basis by joining ADN at the Standard or Professional membership level too.

TRIAL VERSIONS

AUTODESK CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES

All the information and resources needed to use Autodesk cloud-based software and components in your own web and mobile applications can be found on the Autodesk Forge Developer Portal. Get easy access to Forge APIs and documentation, tutorials, GitHub samples, support and more.

AUTODESK FORGE

Follow on: