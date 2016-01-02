FBX SDK 2016.1.2 fixes a regression with StringList default values that were not correctly initialized.
The Autodesk® FBX® SDK is a free, easy-to-use, C++ software development platform and API toolkit that allows application and content vendors to transfer existing content into the FBX format with minimal effort.
Windows
Windows Store and Windows Universal App Platform
Mac
iOS
Linux
For further development support, consult the FBX SDK 2016.1.2 Documentation, or find out about joining the Autodesk Developer Network (ADN).
