Tacton CPQ CAD Automation for Autodesk® Inventor®

Tacton CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote) empowers sales reps, resellers and even end-customers to configure complex B2B industrial equipment – without errors. Our constraints-based configuration technology, translates customer needs into a 100% valid and buildable solution. Instant pricing and visualization after every configurator selection make the buying process easy and transparent. With needs-based configuration, the customer dialogue can focus on business value rather than technical solutions. One-click generation of accurate quote documents increase sales efficiency and quality.
With Tacton CPQ’s option CAD Automation for Autodesk Inventor, a sales rep can after a configuration generate CAD documents and 2D drawings for millions of product variants with literally a click of a button – without the help of sales engineering. The sales rep needs neither CAD skills nor CAD software installed. Everything takes place through a web browser.
Benefits
- Increased efficiency and sales velocity – without dependency on sales engineering, Tacton CPQ CAD Automation radically shortens the turn-around time for sales quote revisions, giving faster response to customers’ questions and requirements
- Increased revenue – faster generation of quotes and CAD drawings means more quotes and thereby more won deals
- Improved quality – with Tacton’s constraint-based product validation and conflict resolution, your sales reps always generate 100% error-free solutions, thereby eliminating order error and warranty costs
- Increased win-rate – since Tacton CPQ can translate customer needs into a technical solution, your solutions will resonate better with customers’ business needs, increasing product fit and thereby number of won deals
- Decreased sales costs and increased innovation pace – By automating routine CAD tasks and repetitive work on custom solutions, Tacton CPQ CAD Automation frees up engineering resources that instead can be used to drive innovation and growth