Tacton CPQ CAD Automation for Autodesk® Inventor®

Tacton CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote) empowers sales reps, resellers and even end-customers to configure complex B2B industrial equipment – without errors. Our constraints-based configuration technology, translates customer needs into a 100% valid and buildable solution. Instant pricing and visualization after every configurator selection make the buying process easy and transparent. With needs-based configuration, the customer dialogue can focus on business value rather than technical solutions. One-click generation of accurate quote documents increase sales efficiency and quality.

With Tacton CPQ’s option CAD Automation for Autodesk Inventor, a sales rep can after a configuration generate CAD documents and 2D drawings for millions of product variants with literally a click of a button – without the help of sales engineering. The sales rep needs neither CAD skills nor CAD software installed. Everything takes place through a web browser.

Benefits

  • Increased efficiency and sales velocity – without dependency on sales engineering, Tacton CPQ CAD Automation radically shortens the turn-around time for sales quote revisions, giving faster response to customers’ questions and requirements
  • Increased revenue – faster generation of quotes and CAD drawings means more quotes and thereby more won deals
  • Improved quality – with Tacton’s constraint-based product validation and conflict resolution, your sales reps always generate 100% error-free solutions, thereby eliminating order error and warranty costs
  • Increased win-rate – since Tacton CPQ can translate customer needs into a technical solution, your solutions will resonate better with customers’ business needs, increasing product fit and thereby number of won deals
  • Decreased sales costs and increased innovation pace – By automating routine CAD tasks and repetitive work on custom solutions, Tacton CPQ CAD Automation frees up engineering resources that instead can be used to drive innovation and growth

App details

  • Integration

    Mapping of CAD parts and Tacton configuration logic can be accomplished with a plugin inside Autodesk Inventor. A Tacton Design Automation server is then capable of receiving configuration results from Tacton CPQ and then return exported CAD files to Tacton CPQ.

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2022, Autodesk® Inventor® 2021, Autodesk® Inventor® 2020, Autodesk® Inventor® 2019

  • Target industries

    • Production Lines
    • Vertical Transportation
    • Energy
    • Medtech and Medical Devices
    • Automotive & Heavy vehicles
    • Machinery
    • Processing and Control of Fluid & Gas

  • Languages

    English, German and Japanese preinstalled. Fully translatable into any language

  • Countries

    Global

  • Additional information

    Tacton CPQ CAD Automation Video

About Tacton

Tacton’s manufacturing software solutions connect you with your customers and streamlines your operations. By enabling manufacturers to put the customer at the center of their digitalization, we enable better sales and engineering to get more efficient operations.

Manufacturing expertise

From working with the most advanced manufacturers in the world Tacton has accumulated over 20 years of unparalleled expertise. We see the opportunities of tomorrow, anticipating the challenges of Industry 4.0. Gartner has recognized Tacton CPQ a "Visionary" vendor for manufacturers.

Many of the world’s leading global manufacturers are benefitting from Tacton solutions, including ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar Propulsion, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens and Yaskawa. With 5 office locations around the globe, and a network of resellers and implementation partners, we are ready to deliver value in your CPQ and CAD Automation project. Learn more at www.tacton.com

Contact information

515 North State St. Floor 14, Chicago IL 60654, USA
Klara Norra Kyrkogata 33 SE-111 22 Stockholm Sweden

Phone: 
US: +1 312 721 1099
EU: +46 8 690 07 50
Email: info@tacton.com
Web: https://www.tacton.com

