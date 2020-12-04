Developer Network

SketchUpToVault

SketchUpToVault™ is a plug-in for SketchUp® that provides integration with Autodesk® Vault Server. SketchUpToVault offers exciting capabilities, including the ability to:

  • Authenticate via Vault Server
  • Open a file from Vault Server
  • Check-out a file for editing
  • Check-in changes to Vault Server: user is able to add comments during check-in
  • Refresh (update) a file to the latest version
  • Browse server files using Vault Explorer

Benefits

  • Vault integration
  • Similarity to other Autodesk Vault add-ins
  • Consumer products

App details

  • Integration

    The product is able to present, download
    and upload Server data saved in Autodesk Vault.

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk Vault Professional, Vault 2017
    Basic, Vault 2016 Basic, Vault 2015 Basic

  • Target industries

    Industrial Machinery, MEP, Consumer Products

  • Languages

    English

  • Countries

    United States

About AMC Bridge

AMC Bridge is a leading provider of software development services in the areas of computer aided design, engineering, manufacturing and construction. Since 1999 we have been delivering solutions for CAD, CAE, CAM, PDM, BIM and PLM applications.

Contact information

AMC Bridge LLC
303 Wyman Street, Suite 300
Waltham, MA 02451
USA

Phone: +1 973-895-1724
Email: contact@amcbridge.com
Web: www.amcbridge.com

