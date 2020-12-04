SketchUpToVault™ is a plug-in for SketchUp® that provides integration with Autodesk® Vault Server. SketchUpToVault offers exciting capabilities, including the ability to:
- Authenticate via Vault Server
- Open a file from Vault Server
- Check-out a file for editing
- Check-in changes to Vault Server: user is able to add comments during check-in
- Refresh (update) a file to the latest version
- Browse server files using Vault Explorer
Benefits
- Vault integration
- Similarity to other Autodesk Vault add-ins
- Consumer products