myFile organizes your Autodesk® Inventor® teamwork easily and prevents your team from conflicting actions on your files.

FEATURES

myFile keeps track about the status of each component, shows you which files are in use by whom and which are out of date. Before you start working on a certain component, myFile informs you upfront if it is already reserved by one of your colleagues. If so, you can easily manage file-ownership by claiming the editing rights from your colleague. myFile will show him a request for reservation, which he/she can either accept or decline.