myFile organizes your Autodesk® Inventor® teamwork easily and prevents your team from conflicting actions on your files.

myFile keeps track about the status of each component, shows you which files are in use by whom and which are out of date. Before you start working on a certain component, myFile informs you upfront if it is already reserved by one of your colleagues. If so, you can easily manage file-ownership by claiming the editing rights from your colleague. myFile will show him a request for reservation, which he/she can either accept or decline.

  • Integration

    Inventor add-In, 100% within Inventor

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2019,
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2018,
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2017

  • Target industries

    Machinery

  • Languages

    English

  • Countries

    Worldwide

  • Additional information

    www.coolOrange.com

About coolOrange

Founded in 2009 by former Autodesk employees, coolOrange seeks, embraces and introduces proven technologies into Autodesk's eco-system. Manufacturing customers and resellers from around the world use coolOrange software and services to raise their Autodesk projects to the highest technical standards.

Contact information

coolOrange
Via Bolzano 78
39011 Lana
Italy

Phone: +39 0473 495000
Email:info@coolorange.com
Web:www.coolorange.com

