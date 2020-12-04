MUM MULTITOOL FOR AUTODESK® INVENTOR®

MuM Multitool for Inventor provides users of Inventor software with a simple and efficient set of functions that allow substantial timesaving during their design work. Key features include:
- PDF / DXF / DWG Export of all drawing documents from an assembly
- STEP export of all components and subassemblies from an assembly
- Automatic 3D PDF export
- Export of bills of material from Inventor to corresponding Excel templates (configurable)
- Differentiated colour assignment of bore type and their dimensions; Model can be saved in colour (bore feature)
- Surface treatment symbols favourites
- Frequently used dimension tolerances can be applied via favourites function with a click on selected dimensions
- Customizable path for drawing template during clean-up and transfer properties
- Replace the title block and the drawing frame
- Screenshot; direct creation of image files from the active Inventor document.
- Rename the display name in the Inventor Browser according to the rules
- Transfer Properties / Clipboard (Copy Format Copy Layer)
Benefits
- Productivity tool
- Time-saving
- less tedious work