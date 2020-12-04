DEVELOPER NETWORK

MuM Multitool for Autodesk® Inventor®

MuM Multitool for Inventor

MuM Multitool for Inventor provides users of Inventor software with a simple and efficient set of functions that allow substantial timesaving during their design work. Key features include:

  • PDF / DXF / DWG Export of all drawing documents from an assembly
  • STEP export of all components and subassemblies from an assembly
  • Automatic 3D PDF export
  • Export of bills of material from Inventor to corresponding Excel templates (configurable)
  • Differentiated colour assignment of bore type and their dimensions; Model can be saved in colour (bore feature)
  • Surface treatment symbols favourites
  • Frequently used dimension tolerances can be applied via favourites function with a click on selected dimensions
  • Customizable path for drawing template during clean-up and transfer properties
  • Replace the title block and the drawing frame
  • Screenshot; direct creation of image files from the active Inventor document.
  • Rename the display name in the Inventor Browser according to the rules
  • Transfer Properties / Clipboard (Copy Format Copy Layer)

Benefits

  • Productivity tool
  • Time-saving
  • less tedious work

App details

  • Integration

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2023, Autodesk® Inventor® 2022, Autodesk® Inventor® 2021, Autodesk® Inventor® 2020, Autodesk® Inventor® 2019

  • Target industries

    Machinery, Any industry that uses Inventor files

  • Languages

    English, German

  • Countries

    Worldwide

About Mensch und Maschine Switzerland AG

Mensch und Maschine Group is an Autodesk Platinum Partner & CAD, CAM & BIM expert, who provide solutions to the manufacturing, architectural, construction and engineering industries.

Our 750 staff include application software specialists, technology evangelists, critical thinkers and sales solution experts. They form a formidable organisation focused on delivering the right solutions for you, in a very customer-centric way.

Contact information

Mensch und Maschine Switzerland AG
Reiherweg 2
5034 Suhr
Switzerland

Phone: +41 62 855 60 60
Email: info@mum.ch
 Web: www.mum.ch/multitool

Resources

