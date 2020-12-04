Developer Network

Lantek Flex3d for Autodesk® Inventor® software provides comprehensive capabilities in the unfolding of sheet metal and solid parts.

The application prepares parts and assemblies in Autodesk Inventor for Lantek's CAD/CAM and ERP software, or they can also be exported to DXF™ files.

The application allows engineers to preview unfolded parts before exporting them.

Lantek Flex3d for Autodesk Inventor acts as a bridge between Autodesk Inventor software and Lantek's CAD/CAM and ERP.

Benefits

  • Automation
  • Minimized errors
  • Complex data processing in one-click

App details

  • Integration

    Lantek Flex3d uses the Autodesk Inventor API and has its own toolbar from within Autodesk Inventor.

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk Inventor 2018, Autodesk Inventor 2017, Autodesk Inventor 2016, Autodesk Inventor 2015

  • Target industries

    Subcontractors, Metallic Furniture, Elevation

  • Languages

    English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese, Polish

  • Countries

    Worldwide.

About Lantek Sheet Metal Solutions

Lantek is an Information Technology company specialized in software solutions development. Lantek was founded in 1986 and is based in Vitoria (Spain). It has been expanding worldwide and now is the world leader in CAD/CAM software for oxyfuel, plasma, laser, waterjet, punching and pioneer of the on-demand Management Software solutions.

Contact information

Lantek Sheet Metal Solutions, S.L.
C/ Albert Einstein, 36 - 01510
Miñano (Álava)
Spain

Phone: +34 945 297171
Email: info@lanteksms.com
Web: www.lanteksms.com

Resources

