Lantek Flex3d for Autodesk® Inventor® software provides comprehensive capabilities in the unfolding of sheet metal and solid parts.

The application prepares parts and assemblies in Autodesk Inventor for Lantek's CAD/CAM and ERP software, or they can also be exported to DXF™ files.

The application allows engineers to preview unfolded parts before exporting them.

Lantek Flex3d for Autodesk Inventor acts as a bridge between Autodesk Inventor software and Lantek's CAD/CAM and ERP.

Benefits