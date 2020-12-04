Circuit Boards (PCB) are typically designed using specialized PCB design tools from companies such as Cadence, Mentor or Altium Designer. The step files these tools provide do not allow you to take advantage of Autodesk® Inventor® features. The IDF standard allows for collaboration between electronics and mechanical designers, allowing you to work with a native Inventor Assembly.

The Inventor IDF Modeler uses the IDF standard to create PCB assemblies in Inventor. Creating a PCB assembly and placing it into the product assembly allows designers to identify mechanical design errors early in the design process when they can be easily corrected.

The IDF Modeler also allows users to make design changes to the PCB in Inventor, create new IDF files and automatically communicate those changes back to the PCB design system.

The Inventor IDF Modeler has been tested with Cadence, Mentor and Altium.

Benefits