Circuit Boards (PCB) are typically designed using specialized PCB design tools from companies such as Cadence, Mentor or Altium Designer. The step files these tools provide do not allow you to take advantage of Autodesk® Inventor® features. The IDF standard allows for collaboration between electronics and mechanical designers, allowing you to work with a native Inventor Assembly.

The Inventor IDF Modeler uses the IDF standard to create PCB assemblies in Inventor. Creating a PCB assembly and placing it into the product assembly allows designers to identify mechanical design errors early in the design process when they can be easily corrected.

The IDF Modeler also allows users to make design changes to the PCB in Inventor, create new IDF files and automatically communicate those changes back to the PCB design system.

The Inventor IDF Modeler has been tested with Cadence, Mentor and Altium.

Benefits

  • Reduce design errors
  • Improve design decisions
  • Reduce time to market

App details

  • Integration

    Integrated into Inventor

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2023, Autodesk® Inventor® 2021, Autodesk® Inventor® 2020, Autodesk® Inventor® 2019, Autodesk® Inventor® 2018,

  • Target industries

    Manufacturing, Telecommunications, and Military

  • Languages

    English

  • Countries

    Worldwide.

  • Additional information

    Inventor IDF Modeler

About Desktop EDA

Desktop EDA, established in 1996, specializes in developing ECAD MCAD collaboration tools. These tools allow electronics and mechanical designers to make better design decisions and reduce errors by incorporating circuit boards into their product assemblies.

Contact information

Desktop EDA
Suite 11B
80 Keilor Road
Essendon North 3011 Victoria
Australia

Phone: +61 3 9008 6124
Email: info@desktop-eda.com.au
Web: www.desktop-eda.com.au

