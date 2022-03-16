Developer Network

FX64 Parameters

Key Features of FX64 Parameters

  • Permanently open parameters window
    • Option to slide in/out on mouse over
    • Option to have the window permanently open
  • Automatic update of values
    • Window reloads the parameter values when the parameters of the active Autodesk® Inventor® document change
    • Option to switch to manual update so the window only reloads when user clicks update button
  • Customizable parameter groups
    • Define custom parameter groups
    • Move parameters from the standard (model) group to custom groups and back
    • Rearrange the sequence of groups in the UI
    • Hide/show groups
  • Customizable columns
    • Sequence of columns can be rearranged
    • List can be sorted ascending/descending by clicking on the respective column header
    • Hide/show columns as needed
  • Custom categories
    • Parameters can be assigned to a category
    • List can be sorted ascending/descending by clicking on the respective column header
    • Program can show/hide parameters by category

Benefits

  • Customizable parameter groups
  • Parameter Categories
  • Window can be open permanently (not displayed as a modal dialog like the built in Parameters dialog of Inventor)

App details

  • Integration

    Addin within Inventor; Button on a Ribbon in the UI opens the main program window.

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2022, Autodesk® Inventor®2021, Autodesk® Inventor® 2020, Autodesk® Inventor® 2019, Autodesk® Inventor® 2018

  • Target industries

    All Inventor Users

  • Languages

    English

  • Countries

    Available Worldwide; Support in English or German

  • Additional information

    https://www.fx64online.com/parameters

About FX64 Software Solutions

With 20 years and more than 500 projects, FX64 Software Solutions has established its reputation as one of the leading software developers in the Autodesk ecosystem. We have extensive experience in customizing Autodesk products such as Autodesk® Inventor®, Autodesk® AutoCAD® and Autodesk® Vault®. Our specialty is the development of customized solutions for data management, automation and simulation of any kind.

Contact information

FX64 Software Solutions
Schiller Str. 13
95659 Arzberg
Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 9233 716137
Email: info@fx64.de
Web: www.fx64.de

Resources

