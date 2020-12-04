EcoDesigner performs a screening Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) in the early stages of product design. This allows a Product Engineer or Designer to quickly calculate the environmental impact of their product design.

As an assembly or part is being designed, the designer can check the environmental impact of different design variations, and scenarios. The design scenarios could include choice of material, manufacturing process or even the impact of buying parts and transporting it from different suppliers/locations. Engineers can also study the impact of cost on different design scenarios as they optimize the environmental impact.

EcoDesigner offers a range of well known impact assessment methods, indicators and life cycle inventory data that are recognized all round the world. Engineers can also study the impact of cost on different design scenarios as they optimize the environmental impact.

BENEFITS