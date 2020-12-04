Developer Network

DezignWorks is a feature-based reverse engineering product integrated inside Autodesk® Inventor®. DezignWorks automatically creates 2D and 3D features, incorporating its own intelligent extrude command. Complex 3D shapes are DezignWorks forte—simply move the digitizer device across the complex shape and the continuous movement of the device is stored—allowing for interactive editing of the data or for automatically capturing more data with our Database Manager. DezignWorks ensures that all geometry elements are fully parametric and conforming to the feature-based intelligence of Inventor.

BENEFITS

  • Very easy to use and quick learning curve
  • Native Inventor files
  • All geometry is fully dimension-able and modifiable

App details

  • Integration

    All DezignWorks commands and features are fully integrated into the Inventor toolbar.

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2019, Autodesk® Inventor® 2018, Autodesk® Inventor® 2017, Autodesk® Inventor® 2016

  • Target industries

    Industrial Machinery, Automotive Aftermarket, Machinery Repair

  • Languages

    English

  • Countries

    North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia

About Creative Dezign Concepts

Creative Dezign Concepts is the creator of the DezignWorks family of software products that integrate directly with 3D CAD packages such as Autodesk Inventor. DezignWorks feature-based reverse engineering system helps create fully editable, native CAD models of physical parts.

Contact information

Creative Dezign Concepts
116 Morlake Dr, Suite 104
Mooresville, NC 28117
USA

Phone: 704-660-5100
Email: info@gocreative.net
Web: www.dezignworks.net

Resources

