DezignWorks is a feature-based reverse engineering product integrated inside Autodesk® Inventor®. DezignWorks automatically creates 2D and 3D features, incorporating its own intelligent extrude command. Complex 3D shapes are DezignWorks forte—simply move the digitizer device across the complex shape and the continuous movement of the device is stored—allowing for interactive editing of the data or for automatically capturing more data with our Database Manager. DezignWorks ensures that all geometry elements are fully parametric and conforming to the feature-based intelligence of Inventor.

BENEFITS