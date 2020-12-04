Developer Network

Codeware Interface®

Codeware Interface® is an add-in for Autodesk® Inventor® that is included with each license of COMPRESS. It imports your COMPRESS pressure vessel and heat exchanger and creates a native Inventor® file. The associated data is managed through the use of iProperties. 2-D pressure vessel and heat exchanger drawings are auto-generated using the Drafter 3D drawing module.

How It Works:

Codeware Interface converts exported COMPRESS and INSPECT 3D solid models (.xml3D) into Inventor files. Simply click ‘Import Model’ from our custom Inventor menu to import your pressure vessel or heat exchanger model, associated properties and preferences (e.g. units of measurement). The automated drawing generation can either be coupled with the solid model import or the drawings for the imported Inventor file can be auto-generated later using the ‘Drafter 3D’ module. The ‘Options’ dialog provides various user preferences for import such as applying features to the model, precision setting for iProperty values, grouping components using assembly representations and iParts, drafting preferences etc.

Cost:

There is no additional charge for the Codeware Interface add-in provided that your company has current COMPRESS or INSPECT software support.

Benefits:

  • Imports data-rich solid models that includes editable features, grouped components, and design data as iProperties
  • Auto-generates 2D pressure vessel and heat exchanger drawings
  • Built-in tables and templates for drawings (Bill of Material, Nozzle Schedule, Bend Schedule)

  • Integration

    Codeware Interface® is an add-in for Autodesk® Inventor® that is included with each license of COMPRESS. It imports your COMPRESS pressure vessel and heat exchanger and creates a native Inventor® file. The associated data is managed through the use of iProperties. 2-D pressure vessel and heat exchanger drawings are auto-generated using the Drafter 3D drawing module

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2024, Autodesk® Inventor® 2023

  • Target industries

    Mechanical Engineering, Pressure Vessel Design, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Chemical, Refining, Energy

  • Languages

    English

  • Countries

    Worldwide

  • Additional information

    Codeware website
    Watch the app video

About Codeware

Codeware was founded in 1983 in Ontario, Canada. We opened our first U.S. office in 1993. We currently have offices in Sarasota, Florida and Austin, Texas. Codeware's founder, Les M. Bildy, P. Eng., has served as President since 1983.

Engineering is at the core of Codeware. Our philosophy is that very specialized knowledge is needed to properly interpret and program the rules of the ASME Code. That's why Codeware's programming team is comprised primarily of Mechanical Engineers who are also Software Developers. It is common to see members of our software development team gathered around a white board debating the engineering merits of an approach before implementing it in Codeware's COMPRESS Software or INSPECT Software.

Contact information

Codeware Inc.
6530 Sawyer Loop Rd
Sarasota, FL 34238
United States

Phone: +1-941-927-2670
Email: sales@codeware.com
Web: www.codeware.com

