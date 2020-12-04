Developer Network

CLEVER

clever

clever is a tiny Autodesk® Inventor® add-in, which is easy to install with no need for any IT involvement. It’s a simple, yet super powerful piece of technology that allows you to have full control over each and every file. Since it just works for you, you don't have to involve anybody else. Just download, install and start using it.

FEATURES

clever shows you instantly where your component is used, where copies of your component exist and grants you immediate access to them.

Just select a component and clever shows all the files that have a reference to it. By double-clicking on the thumbnail you can directly open the related file. You can also replace components with copies or simply evaluate the impact of your actions on other assemblies before you do them.

With its powerful search, clever allows you to find all of your components across every property of all files in each project in less than one second! Keep track of all file-relationships and take advantage of the prior created designs.

App details

  • Integration

    Inventor add-in, 100% within Inventor

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2019, Autodesk® Inventor® 2018, Autodesk® Inventor® 2017

  • Target industries

    Machinery

  • Languages

    English

  • Countries

    Worldwide

  • Additional information

    www.coolorange.com

About coolOrange

Founded in 2009 by former Autodesk employees, coolOrange seeks, embraces and introduces proven technologies into Autodesk's eco-system. Manufacturing customers and resellers from around the world use coolOrange software and services to raise their Autodesk projects to the highest technical standards.

Contact information

coolOrange
Via Bolzano 78
39011 Lana
Italy

Phone: +39 0473 495000
Email: info@coolorange.com
Web: www.coolorange.com

