CADtoEarth™ is a technology demonstration of connecting popular CAD modeling software packages with Cesium®, a geospatial 3D mapping platform for creating virtual globes.
CADtoEarth enables users to:
- Upload a model directly from a modeling session into Cesium.
- Import a section of the Earth’s surface directly from Cesium into a modeling session.
- Position a 3D model on the imported surface within a modeling session and subsequently upload it back to Cesium.
- Perform the same operations on 2D objects in a modeling environment and Cesium.
BENEFITS
- Interacting with real world map directly from Autodesk® Inventor®
- Possibility to Export model to the Cesium® geospatial 3D mapping platform
- Sharing models with other users