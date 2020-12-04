Developer Network

CADtoEarth

CADtoEarth™ is a technology demonstration of connecting popular CAD modeling software packages with Cesium®, a geospatial 3D mapping platform for creating virtual globes.

CADtoEarth enables users to:

  • Upload a model directly from a modeling session into Cesium.
  • Import a section of the Earth’s surface directly from Cesium into a modeling session.
  • Position a 3D model on the imported surface within a modeling session and subsequently upload it back to Cesium.
  • Perform the same operations on 2D objects in a modeling environment and Cesium.

BENEFITS

  • Interacting with real world map directly from Autodesk® Inventor®
  • Possibility to Export model to the Cesium® geospatial 3D mapping platform
  • Sharing models with other users

App details

  • Integration

    Ribbon panel presence inside the Autodesk product

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2021, Autodesk® Inventor® 2020

  • Target industries

    • Architecture
    • Building
    • Landscape design

  • Languages

    English

  • Countries

    No restrictions

  • Additional information

    Watch the app video

About AMC Bridge

AMC Bridge is a vendor of choice for software development services in the areas of computer-aided design, engineering, manufacturing, and construction. Since 1999, we have been delivering solutions for CAD, CAE, CAM, PDM, BIM, and PLM applications.

Contact information

AMC Bridge LLC
303 Wyman Street, Suite 300
Waltham, MA 02451
USA

Phone: +1 866-575-4791
Email: contact@amcbridge.com
Web: www.amcbridge.com

