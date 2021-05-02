DEVELOPER NETWORK

Cadasio

Improve the understanding of your products, reduce printing costs and become more sustainable by presenting your products and instructions online in 3D to anyone with a web browser using Cadasio.

Repurpose your Autodesk® Inventor® files and deliver a superior customer experience by using Cadasio to create clear and compelling 3D interactive instructions.

Easily produce the views you need without relying on your engineering and design team to export screenshots and produce a more intuitive, visual, and interactive documentation.

The viewer of your manuals will be able to rotate, zoom, pan and interact with your instructions which increases comprehension and engagement and since less text may be required you can save on translation costs.

Customizable markup such as explode lines, labels, images and text can all be added to your Cadasio projects and additional links and attention animations will help modernize your technical communications and really bring them to life.

BENEFITS

  • Reduce time to market
  • Improve customer experience and engagement
  • Reduce translation costs

App details

  • Integration

    The Cadasio app provides an easy to use interface within the Autodesk® product to create and update Cadasio projects.

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2021, Autodesk® Inventor® 2020, Autodesk® Inventor® 2019, Autodesk® Fusion®

  • Target industries

    Any industry that requires assembly and service instructions

  • Languages

    English

  • Countries

    Worldwide

  • Additional information

    cadasio website

  • YouTube video

    Video

  • Autodesk Exchange Apps

    Website

About Cadasio

At Cadasio we are looking to revolutionize the creation, presentation, and delivery of product documentation.

Contact information
Cadasio Ltd
Email: support@cadasio.com
Web: www.cadasio.com

Resources

