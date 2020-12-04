Developer Network

CERTIFIED APPS

CAD-TO-VR

CAD-to-VR

CAD-to-VR for Autodesk® Inventor® is a technology demonstration developed to enable viewing Inventor models in VR using just a web browser.

Using CAD-to-VR for Inventor, you can: 

  • Obtain models and their data from Inventor and open them in a web browser. 
  • Change model transformation and light settings.
  • Open .stl and .obj models from your PC.
  • Open .stl and .obj models from your personal A360 storage.
  • Share the scene you are viewing with your team and customers.

BENEFITS

  • Simple interaction with Inventor model via Virtual Reality
  • Simple sharing scene between your Team and Customers
  • Integration with A360

App details

  • Integration

    Integration with Autodesk® A360®

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2021, Autodesk® Inventor® 2020, Autodesk® Inventor® 2019

  • Target industries

    Industrial Machinery, Auto & Transportation, Commercial Design, AEC

  • Languages

    English

  • Countries

    No restrictions

  • Additional information

    Watch the app video

About AMC Bridge

AMC Bridge is a vendor of choice for software development services in the areas of computer-aided design, engineering, manufacturing, and construction. Since 1999, we have been delivering solutions for CAD, CAE, CAM, PDM, BIM, and PLM applications.

Contact information

303 Wyman Street, Suite 300
Waltham, MA 02451,
USA

Phone: +1 866-575-4791
Email: contact@amcbridge.com
Web: https://www.amcbridge.com

Resources

ACCESS AUTODESK SOFTWARE FOR FREE

Trial versions are available for most Autodesk products. Download your free 30-days trial version today. You can obtain Autodesk desktop software for development use on an on-going basis by joining ADN.

TRIAL VERSIONS

AUTODESK CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES

All the information and resources needed to use Autodesk cloud-based software and components in your own web and mobile applications can be found on the Autodesk Platform Services (formerly Forge) Developer Portal. Get easy access to APIs and documentation, tutorials, GitHub samples, support and more.

Autodesk Platform Services

Follow on: