CAD-to-VR for Autodesk® Inventor® is a technology demonstration developed to enable viewing Inventor models in VR using just a web browser.

Using CAD-to-VR for Inventor, you can:

Obtain models and their data from Inventor and open them in a web browser.

Change model transformation and light settings.

Open .stl and .obj models from your PC.

Open .stl and .obj models from your personal A360 storage.

Share the scene you are viewing with your team and customers.

BENEFITS