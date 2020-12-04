3DPartFinder Solutions are Industry 4.0 technologies based on our patented shape-based search engine. Developed to overcome the limitations of text-based search, 3DPartFinder will locate your parts and related documents with unprecedented efficiency. Three products are available to Autodesk Customers.
- 3DPartFinder “Reuse” assists CAD designers to find parts similar to the query part which can be an existing file or a rough 3D sketch of the target part. Search is launched directly in Autodesk® Inventor® and results are displayed in a CAD assembly.
- 3DPartFinder “All users” leverages 3DPartFinder’s technology to serve users who don’t have a CAD system but want to find similar parts to locate their documents.
- 3DPartFinder “Analytics” assists professionals responsible for reducing inventories, standardize parts and clean-up database for duplicates and nearby duplicate parts.
BENEFITS
- Stops part proliferation. No more duplicates and nearby duplicate parts.
- Highly profitable. Return on Investment is typically < 1 month!
- Re-use Enterprise knowledge by locating similar parts and their documents such as manufacturing processes, CNC programs, part prices or quotations, shop floor documents etc.
- An easy step to start implement the Digital transformation of your company: 3DPartFinder Implementation is typically < 1day!