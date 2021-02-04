Christian Bezdeka and Marcus Ihlenfeld, the Austria-based founders of woom Bikes, are passionate bike riders and fathers who wanted to build the best kids’ bikes possible. Children’s bicycles shouldn’t just be shrunken versions of adult bikes; they need to be proportionally weighted and sized. Using Fusion 360, woom designed and redesigned most of the required bicycle parts, using 3D printing as part of the development process. Today, the company is making some of the lightest bikes for children on the market—and passing on the fun of cycling to a new generation.