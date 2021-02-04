Vortic Watch Company

US-based watchmaker uses Fusion 360 to convert antique pocket watches into highly desirable wristwatches. Every year the Vortic engineers use Fusion 360 and Haas CNC machines to salvage American WW2 pocket watches to produce a limited number of Veterans Day wristwatches. The company also donates a significant amount of money from the proceeds of each watch sold to the Veterans Watchmaker Initiative, a non-profit organization supporting US veterans to learn new skills.