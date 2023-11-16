Tekfen Engineering is an engineering and consultancy firm that has been involved in many national and international mega projects. The Metro Projects Group is just one of the teams within Tekfen Engineering that specializes in different construction fields.

Serving as the design consultant for the Cekmekoy - Sancaktepe - Sultanbeyli metro line in Istanbul, the Group is successfully tackling this complex project with its BIM expertise.

The Metro Projects Group, consisting of engineers and architects familiar with LOD 400 standards, plays an important role in the efficient realization of the project.