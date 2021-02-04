European-based project SYMPLEXITY—short for Symbiotic Human-Robot Solutions for Complex Surface Finishing Operations—is a consortium fostering new ideas for collaborative polishing tasks. With more than a billion machines on the road and in the air today, manufacturers of complex parts rely on human skills for surface finishing. But what if people are freed to do less repetitive, labor-intensive work? Using PowerMill CAM software, the SYMPLEXITY project aims to develop new possibilities with human and robot collaboration for industrial polishing.