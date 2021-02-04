PROTA ENGINEERING

"In the project where many BIM usages destined for construction processes have been applied, a status quo modeling has been carried out as basis for the design processes. To that end, the project's construction contractor Aga Energy gathered point cloud data with both laser scanners and drones. The Collection's coordination with the design BIM models' status quo has been carried out with the help of Recap and Navisworks tools."

Another project that stands out with its use of BIM is the Cerrahpaşa Hospital and Education Buildings project. In the latter, BIM and VR technologies were used. Thus, designs were better explained to the employer and decisions were taken more quickly. Furthermore, BIM 360 cloud solutions were used between teams in this project where design works were carried out by teams in different cities.

The solid waste incineration project whose construction continues in Kemerburgaz, Istanbul, stands out as one of the complex projects bringing many different disciplines together. In the design process of the site that will respond to the household electric need of a population of one million and a half, many different teams took charge, including in processing; model data have been generated in different formats; and the latters have been merged in Naviswork environment so that coordination could be carried out.