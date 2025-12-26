The history of design at MINO

Design has always played a fundamental role at MINO: it must ensure that there are no interferences between different parts and that every system functions correctly according to the expected operating conditions. This underscores how the company has consistently sought out the most advanced solutions on the market to meet the innovation demands that have always defined it.

Engineer Matteo Carrara, Technical Manager at MINO, retraces the recent history of design within the company and explains how, over the years, various Autodesk software tools—combined with a clear vision of the quality standards to be achieved and a highly motivated team—have helped make MINO a front-runner in design innovation, ahead of many competitors.

“Around the early 2000s, MINO was still designing its plants using drafting tables—technical drawing boards, to be clear. The company had already started exploring CAD, but it was only in 2005 that we officially adopted Autodesk software.” “The use of Autodesk products,” Carrara explains, “also stemmed from the need to have a shared platform to interface with other countries and our clients—a requirement that Autodesk could meet, being the market leader.” Just a few years later, in 2008, MINO fully transitioned from 2D to 3D design by choosing Autodesk Inventor to model an entire plant. This decision marked an enormous design effort: MINO’s plants weigh hundreds of tons and include thousands of components.

Looking back, Carrara admits that the hardware and software capabilities of the time were perhaps not yet ready—but that didn’t stop the MINO team or its designers. “The most powerful workstations available at the time were simply not up to the task—the workloads we were assigning them were just too demanding. The only industries managing files of such complexity were animation studios and the aerospace sector, which had already been developing in 3D for years.” “Thanks to a sudden and brilliant insight from our IT department, we turned to gaming workstations, which offered significantly higher performance than standard PCs on the market at the time. It was such a success that we replaced all our existing workstations with gaming ones.” The transition to Autodesk Inventor enabled standardization in both Design and Documentation Management—even for external suppliers working with the MINO Group.

While Autodesk Inventor, together with gaming workstations, ensured high-quality work at MINO, new needs soon emerged. It was 2009. “Once the large assemblies were created, we could no longer manage them effectively,” recalls Carrara. “That’s when a newly launched Autodesk software came to our aid: Autodesk Navisworks.” “For us, Navisworks was a game-changing tool,” adds Engineer Marco Pasotto, Design Manager, who co-leads the technical department at MINO alongside Engineer Carrara.

“Of course, we adopted it in its early stages, but over time—thanks to added features and increasingly powerful releases—we now benefit from full model review, photorealistic renderings, and integrated data. In 2013, we also adopted Autodesk Vault to manage data, revisions, and documentation.” “The software was even installed on the laptops of our engineering team, ensuring quick access to a vast amount of information related to different projects. This allows the group—already in the proposal phase—to meet all the technical requirements of our clients and provide a concrete, detailed visualization of the plant under discussion.”