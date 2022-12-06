The Making a Better World Award goes to Jesse Pitela—the ultimate changemaker—for his dedication to demystifying visual effects workflows for the masses. Jesse is a 3D artist who has worked for more than 120 clients worldwide, from top creative agencies to global brands.

When he couldn’t find the kind of visual effects training he was looking for, he created Redefine-FX, an educational platform with online courses and high-end tutorials that Jesse creates himself. Since 2018, Jesse has been sharing his expertise of software programs like Autodesk 3ds Max and Chaos Phoenix to empower others with the skills they need to be successful visual effects artists. And with more than 45,000 subscribers, he’s making his mark. And making a better world.