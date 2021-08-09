Ivy Tech and Autodesk: Partnering for lifelong learning

Customer Stories

Justin Baker trained as an artist, learned aircraft maintenance serving in the US Air Force, then started a career operating animatronics that control the large, interactive puppets often used in live events, theater, TV, and film. Then an arthritis diagnosis forced him to make a career change. Determined to take advantage of his personal experience with animatronics, Baker returned to school at Ivy Tech to study engineering technology with an emphasis on machine tool technology.

