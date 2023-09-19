& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Every day, millions of travelers pass through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), trusting that their bags will arrive safely at their destinations. Behind the scenes, however, a sophisticated network of conveyors, sorting machines, and mechanical and electrical systems operates 24/7 to keep the airport running smoothly.
With passenger numbers continuing to soar, LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal is undergoing a major, multi-phase renovation project to replace the outdated baggage handling system and increase baggage flow capacity. To take on this monumental task, LAX turned to Vanderlande, a proven leader in logistics automation for airports, parcel services, and warehouses.
Designing and building a new baggage system within an active airport posed significant challenges. Space was limited, and the project had to be coordinated with multiple stakeholders—from TSA to local authorities to airport management—while avoiding disruptions to daily operations.
“Airport projects are unique because the level of oversight is massive. The number of people with input makes collaboration incredibly challenging,” says Keith Phoenix, Layout Engineering Group Lead for Airports Solutions for Vanderlande.
To navigate these challenges, Vanderlande shifted the project into the digital age, embracing Autodesk Construction Cloud to support the transition from 2D to 3D BIM workflows. The goal was clear: reduce errors, streamline communication, and speed up project delivery—all while keeping the team fully connected.
Baggage systems are intricate, requiring precise coordination across technical systems—including mechanical, electrical, structural, and IT. And modern technologies like automated conveyors add another layer of complexity.
For Vanderlande, project success relied on ensuring that the designs were clash-free, and everyone involved had access to real-time, up-to-date models.
“We needed a unified platform to communicate and assign clashes, escalate critical issues, and ensure timely resolutions,” Keith explains.
Autodesk Construction Cloud’s cloud-based BIM tools allowed Vanderlande to streamline collaboration and improve data sharing, ensuring everyone was on the same page throughout the project.
With multiple trades involved, clear communication among teams was essential. Structural elements and critical equipment like fuel lines, critical drainage lines, and large HVAC units posed unique challenges. Each trade had to understand how their work would impact others to avoid delays and confusion.
“We brought key individuals into our BIM environment,” says Daniel Guevara, Mechanical Engineering Team Lead for Vanderlande and the project’s BIM Manager. “That direct engagement made coordination among trades more efficient and ensured issues were resolved quickly and accurately.”
Each coordination issue followed a clear process—identification, resolution, validation, and closure—all tracked through custom fields in Autodesk Construction Cloud and filtered based on urgency, installation phase, and trade responsibility.
“Having clear rules of engagement makes the BIM process flow smoothly. When everyone’s aligned from the start, it minimizes discussions about relocation and lets teams focus on exceptions instead of designing independent systems and resolving clashes,” Daniel says.
While technology laid the foundation for collaboration on the baggage optimization project, the people and processes drove its success. Vanderlande made significant gains using Autodesk Construction Cloud.
From the outset, installation priorities were a crucial consideration. Vanderlande used Autodesk Construction Cloud to design and map out the installation sequence. This helped identify potential issues early on and ensured that every part of the baggage system was installed in the correct order, preventing conflicts on-site.
“We determined the sequence for the project, aligned it with building availability, and focused our BIM efforts on the areas that were installed first,” Keith says. “This clarified what needed coordination, when, and why, leading to better alignment and more efficient site progress.”
As the project moved forward, model coordination became essential for identifying clashes between baggage systems and other infrastructure. With real-time collaboration through Autodesk Construction Cloud, Vanderlande’s teams could detect and resolve clashes early, dropping clash reports by 90%.
“Coordinating an entire building is a monumental task that can produce tens of thousands of clashes,” Keith says. “But breaking it down into sectors and zones allowed us to focus on the highest-priority areas first. This made managing tens or hundreds of clashes more manageable.”
Using Autodesk Construction Cloud, teams could instantly access the most up-to-date models and adjust them in real time based on feedback. This eliminated the risk of delays due to outdated or miscommunicated information. Thanks to this real-time collaboration, efficiency in creating coordination issues improved 75%.
The seamless flow of information enabled Vanderlande to troubleshoot, resolve issues quickly, and ensure that every piece of equipment was accounted for and correctly positioned. With constant communication and adaptability built into the process, the team managed the project’s complexity more effectively, boosting their coordination efficiency by 50%.
By building a robust BIM environment with Autodesk Construction Cloud, Vanderlande completed the LAX baggage optimization project on time, with minimal rework, and fewer unexpected issues.
“A poor BIM execution strategy can lead to engineering rework, schedule delays, hours overages, and at worst, it can result in expensive reinstallation costs,” Daniel says. “A good execution strategy, on the other hand, means precise design coordination and effective clash resolution, ensuring the system is delivered on time and efficiently.”
This project demonstrates how cloud-based BIM tools can revolutionize the design and construction of complex airport systems, improving outcomes for contractors and customers. And with its sights set on achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by 2040, Vanderlande is installing more sustainable baggage handling systems using Autodesk Construction Cloud.
“Leveraging Autodesk Construction Cloud allowed us to deliver high-quality installations and a better overall experience for LAX and project stakeholders, saving time and money,” Keith says.
Keith Phoenix and Daniel Guevara reveal how Vanderlande transformed baggage handling at LAX with an innovative, cloud-based solution. Watch the full video for a detailed walkthrough of the AU 2024 case study.
Company HQ: Veghel, Netherlands
Firm Type: Specialty Contractor
Focus Area: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure
Firm Size: >5 000
Revenue: EUR 2.2 Billion
Outcome: Cost, Schedule, Quality
Capability: Document Management, Coordination, Project Management, Quality Management, Field Collaboration