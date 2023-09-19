While technology laid the foundation for collaboration on the baggage optimization project, the people and processes drove its success. Vanderlande made significant gains using Autodesk Construction Cloud.

From the outset, installation priorities were a crucial consideration. Vanderlande used Autodesk Construction Cloud to design and map out the installation sequence. This helped identify potential issues early on and ensured that every part of the baggage system was installed in the correct order, preventing conflicts on-site.

“We determined the sequence for the project, aligned it with building availability, and focused our BIM efforts on the areas that were installed first,” Keith says. “This clarified what needed coordination, when, and why, leading to better alignment and more efficient site progress.”

As the project moved forward, model coordination became essential for identifying clashes between baggage systems and other infrastructure. With real-time collaboration through Autodesk Construction Cloud, Vanderlande’s teams could detect and resolve clashes early, dropping clash reports by 90%.

“Coordinating an entire building is a monumental task that can produce tens of thousands of clashes,” Keith says. “But breaking it down into sectors and zones allowed us to focus on the highest-priority areas first. This made managing tens or hundreds of clashes more manageable.”

Using Autodesk Construction Cloud, teams could instantly access the most up-to-date models and adjust them in real time based on feedback. This eliminated the risk of delays due to outdated or miscommunicated information. Thanks to this real-time collaboration, efficiency in creating coordination issues improved 75%.

The seamless flow of information enabled Vanderlande to troubleshoot, resolve issues quickly, and ensure that every piece of equipment was accounted for and correctly positioned. With constant communication and adaptability built into the process, the team managed the project’s complexity more effectively, boosting their coordination efficiency by 50%.