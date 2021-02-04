Eco360 is a sustainable single-family, four-bedroom, energy-positive home designed by Geotectura design practice, located north of Tel Aviv, Israel. The goal of the project was to use BIM (Building Information Modeling) to build a more efficient, energy-positive home—one that produces more energy than it consumes. The design team used Revit BIM software, Insight building performance analysis software, and Autodesk CFD computational fluid dynamics software for environmental simulations during the entire design process.