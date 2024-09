Delta Technologies specialize in making molds for a wide range of customers and industries. Recent investments include Autodesk’s PowerShape and PowerMill software and new EDM and CNC milling machines. Delta’s engineers have successfully customised their Autodesk tools to automate the design and manufacture of electrodes, allowing machining to start in as little as 5 minutes. Automation helps reduce operator workload, reduce the risk of human error and shorten delivery times.