Chicago Mold Engineering use PowerShape to help convert customer designs into mold tool assemblies ready for CNC machining with PowerMill. This process is often impacted by late design revisions, something that PowerShape helps manage with its powerful solid and surface modeling tools. PowerMill CAM software plays a central role by creating highly accurate 3- and 5-axis NC code that can be run unsupervised, freeing up machine operators to focus on other tasks.