Watch the 2020 Autodesk film, TV, games, and design visualization show reel (4:08 min.)
California Art Products use Autodesk PowerMill to machine large, free-form shapes for the film and entertainment industry as well as serving buildings and architecture. Using PowerMill, their engineering teams are able to rapidly create safe and reliable NC code to drive their large CNC machines. Investing in PowerMill is central to allowing them to meet the demanding delivery times for their customers.