Watch the 2020 Autodesk film, TV, games, and design visualization show reel (4:08 min.)
Watch the 2020 Autodesk film, TV, games, and design visualization show reel (4:08 min.)
BSCI manufacture complex molds and patterns for the composites industry. PowerShape and PowerMill enable the BSCI engineers to create safe and reliable NC code for their 5-axis machines but the team has gone further by customizing both products with macros and Visual Basic. By automating every step of the CAM programming process, overall programming time has been greatly reduced, freeing up the engineering team to work on other tasks, further increasing overall productivity.