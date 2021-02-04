Customer stories

Art Graphique & Patrimoine uses reality capture and BIM for historical preservation of Villa Majorelle

CUSTOMER STORY

 

Art Graphique & Patrimoine, a reality-capture and digital-reconstruction firm, was tasked with capturing the intricacies of Villa Majorelle, a historical house designed by famed French Art Deco architect/designer Henri Sauvage. Watch how ReCap reality capture software and Revit BIM (Building Information Modeling) software helped the team create a detailed BIM model of the preservation project. The software helped the architects, project managers, team members, and engineers collaborate, allowing them to make changes to the model in real time and avoid clashes.

Watch video (5:15 min.)

