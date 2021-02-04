Transportation and aviation are responsible for a huge fraction of the world's carbon dioxide emissions. While seat frames are relatively small pieces, there are hundreds of them per aircraft. Very small savings per seat frame can actually add up. Teaming up with Michigan-based foundry Aristo Cast, Autodesk used a combination of design optimization, additive manufacturing, and magnesium casting to create a lightweight airplane seat frame that can save airlines more than $200 million and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 126,000 tons.