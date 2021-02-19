Senior Vice President, Autodesk Construction

As senior vice president of Autodesk Construction, Jim Lynch leads Autodesk’s efforts to create and deliver products and services that accelerate the construction industry’s transformation from analog-based processes to digital workflows.

Jim manages all aspects of business operations within Autodesk Construction, including product design and development, marketing, sales, and customer success. Jim and his team are focused on delivering innovative, cloud-based solutions to help the global construction industry reduce risk and increase margins using Autodesk construction products.

Previously, Jim served as the company’s vice president of the Construction Product Group. In his 20+ year tenure at Autodesk, Jim has held a number of key leadership roles in AEC product development, product management, and marketing efforts. He was a key contributor in scaling Revit into one of Autodesk’s flagship products and establishing BIM as an industry standard.

As a 30-year veteran of the CAD industry, Jim has served in a variety of senior management roles in the AEC, manufacturing, and electronic design automation industries. He holds a BS in Computer Science from Fitchburg State College.