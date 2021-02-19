Last Updated: February 10, 2020
Education Community
Your use of and access to the Education Community portion of the Site is governed by these Education Special Terms (“Special Terms”) and the Website Terms of Use, which incorporate these Education Special Terms by reference. When accessing or using the Education Community, you must comply with all of these terms. If you do not agree to the Website Terms of Use, you should not use the Education Community.
In addition to meeting the eligibility requirements set forth in the Website Terms of Use for use of the Site, to use the Education Community, you must be age 13 or older and one of the following: (a) an IT Administrator acting on behalf of a Qualified Educational Institution, (b) an Educator; (c) a Student; or (d) an Autodesk-sponsored design competition mentor or competitor.
- A “Qualified Educational Institution” means an educational institution which has been accredited by an authorized governmental agency within its applicable local, state, provincial, federal, or national government and has the primary purpose of teaching its enrolled students. IT administrators or Educators may access the Education Community on behalf of a Qualified Educational Institution to access and deploy Software and Web Services for the Qualified Educational Institution.
- An IT administrator is an individual person who is an employee or independent contractor working for a Qualified Educational Institution and responsible for licensing and installing software for the Qualified Educational Institution.
- An “Educator” is an individual person who is an employee or independent contractor working for a Qualified Educational Institution.
- A “Student” means an individual person enrolled as a student at a Qualified Educational Institution.
- An Autodesk-sponsored design competition mentor is an individual who provides guidance, advice, coaching, or instruction to competitors engaged in competing in an Autodesk-sponsored design competition, and upon request by Autodesk is able to provide proof of such status. A competitor is a student or other individual who is registered and accepted or otherwise approved by a design competition organizer as a competition participant and who, upon request by Autodesk, is able to provide proof of such status. A list of Autodesk-sponsored competitions can be found on the Education Community (or successor site thereto): https://www.autodesk.com/education/competitions-and-events/all-competitions.
If you are 13 or older, but not an adult, meaning you are not at least the legal age of consent where you reside, you must have your parent or legal guardian agree to the Website Terms of Use, including these Education Special Terms, on your behalf and supervise your access to and use of Education Community. If you don’t meet the foregoing requirements, you are not authorized to access or use Education Community.
Education Providers and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA)
For information on the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), click here.
Education Users – Additional Terms
Please read the Education Users – Additional Terms for additional terms applicable to Education Users.