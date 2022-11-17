WEBINAR
Building community resilience by reducing sewer overflows and improving flood management
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor.
Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
Thank you for your interest in this webinar about the importance of flood risk management and planning for capacity improvements, system expansions and emergency scenarios. Watch the recording now and explore additional content below–including Q&A from the session and next steps.
Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
A preview of the live Q&A session from the original broadcast of this webinar is detailed below.
Part of this case study was a whole climate change report with a multigroup climatologist who basically predicted what the future inputs would be for the city. It was crucial to have two things. One is the most accurate as possible rainstorm predictions and those would immediately include an uncertainty and the other thing is on the resolution of your models of the community and understand that it's an ongoing process. If I stimulated something today, but I built tomorrow I absolutely might have changed the whole propagation of the flooding in my city and more so, I might have even impacted the city next to me. For our case study we have found in multiple occasions that a lot of the flood water that gets to the areas shown in the case study is coming from the city that is adjacent to us, so the flood is basically flowing towards us. It is important to continually update your model and resimulate to know that your community is protected, and you have the highest accuracy of knowledge and therefore you can go forward and plan mitigation strategies
This should be improving with a much more integrated work approach or a more holistic thought where the governance being the research teams, the design teams, maintenance teams would all be working together to get good models for prediction estimates, mitigation, and building. Collaboration is crucial, you need to have climatologists, water supply engineers and structural engineers for different perspectives. Having something that can be used as a proactive approach will help there too.
Integrated catchment modeling software enables you to model complex hydraulic and hydrologic network elements quickly, accurately, and collaboratively so you can improve your stormwater and wastewater planning and management. Capabilities for 1D and 2D modeling, advanced simulation, and robust collaboration enable you to build models that you can trust for planning with confidence.
With over 30 years of investment in creating innovative software intended to protect the environment and communities, InfoWorks ICM is trusted by thousands of stormwater and wastewater professionals worldwide.
Autodesk is the AEC industry’s partner for digital transformation. With the largest and most integrated portfolio of modeling software for design and engineering, we empower our customers to realize better ways of working and better outcomes for their business, industry, and the environment.
Reach out today to schedule your business consultation.
wp-form-before: Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt.
Thank you for your interest. One of our experts will be in touch with you soon.