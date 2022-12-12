Subheadline
Customer impact at the forefront of decision making
Rapidly resolve water network incidences and minimize customer impact with an operational digital twin.
Levels of service and quality of customer experience are dramatically impacted when network incidences remain unresolved within a water utility. Connect analytics and modeling within a simple workflow to provide visibility where you don't have sensors and to derive optimal action plans and outcomes based on maintaining impact to your customers.
Deploy a cloud based incident management solution with designed workflows for operations, response teams, network managers and customer service resources to be aware, make sense and optimally act on network incidences cohesively as a team and water organization.
Decisively act towards resolution with a timeline view to manage customer complaints, site investigations, sensor alarms, operator notes, and other data points associated to an incident in a single integrated view.
Have deeper awareness of system anomalies and know an event’s significance with advanced in-built, user built analytics and alarming – all within unified workspaces.
Accurately identify an incident's impact to individual customers, minimize downtime and effectively communicate with customers time to resolution within incident management workflows.
Alleviate consequence of network incidences and outages by deploying simulation generation with what-if scenarios for outage management enabling you to optimize an action plan by comparing multiple outcomes.
As a workflow cloud-based solution, Info360 Insight enables water and wastewater utilities to understand operational performance with business intelligence and quickly identify incidents in their system, check multiple resolution scenarios, and apply recommended actions to rapidly resolve system failures.
Operational analytics, artificial intelligence, and the application of machine-learning algorithms can now be part of every water utility’s digital journey.
