What is Info360 Asset?

Info360 Asset, a cloud-based application, empowers asset practitioners to:

  • Better manage costly inspection data
  • Monitor and assess asset condition and performance
  • Create risk analysis leveraging data from inspections, GIS and other sources
  • Develop capital and O&M plans prescribing optimal asset actions
Benefits of Info360 Asset

  • Manage inspections in a cloud environment

    Centrally review asset inspections for condition and risk analysis.

  • Better understand your asset condition

    Review inspections to assess accuracy of asset condition grading.

  • Transparently calculate risk

    Determine business risk using the latest asset and condition data.

  • Improve collaboration

    Justify your intervention decisions and asset investment plans to stakeholders.

We're here to help you plan for the future.

Autodesk is the AEC industry’s partner for digital transformation. With the largest and most integrated portfolio of modeling software for design and engineering, we empower our customers to realize better ways of working and better outcomes for their business, industry, and the environment.

Let's talk about how Autodesk can help you develop the capabilities you need to make more informed asset decisions.

